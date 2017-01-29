

Ruby Chacon, Aztlan, 2012, Acrylic on canvas slideshow

SALT LAKE CITY - Collect, a collaboration between the Utah Division of Arts & Museums and the Salt Lake County Public Art Program, exhibits the recent and contemporary art acquisitions of both agencies. Hosted in the state-owned Alice Gallery (617 E. South Temple), Collect is a collaboration that highlights works from the two collections, including many that have never been shown publicly. Collect will be on display from January 20th to March 3rd. A public reception will be held February 17th...