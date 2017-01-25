CEDAR CITY, Utah - Innovative application of high impact educational practices at Southern Utah University earned the school recognition among the nation’s Colleges of Distinction. SUU is the only public university in Utah named with this prestigious designation. With world-class experiential learning, unique undergraduate research opportunities and a personalized learning environment, SUU students earn college credit along with valuable life experience and transferable skills. True to the Un...
Learning from the Tragedy in The Laramie Project CEDAR CITY, Utah - The SUU Department of Theatre Arts and Dance is performing The Laramie Project on January 26, 30 and February 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on January 28 at 2 p.m. All perform...
Jan 25, 2017 | 0 | 0 |
by
Ashley H Pollock, Public Relations & Information Coordinator Kcsg Television
IRS Asks, Who Will Prepare Your Tax Return? PHOENIX - As the start of tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers to start thinking about who will prepare their 2016 federal tax return. The IRS will begi...
Glen Canyon Releases Off-Road Management Plan PAGE, Arizona - The National Park Service announced last Friday the release of the Off-Road Vehicle Management Plan and Final Environmental Impact Statement for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area...
IRS Opens Filing Season on January 23 PHOENIX - The Internal Revenue Service and partners from the states and tax industry today reminded taxpayers that the nation's 2017 individual income tax filing season opens January 23. The IRS ex...
Jan 21, 2017 | 0 | 0 |
by
Bill Brunson, IRS Media RelationsKcsg Television