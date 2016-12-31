SALT LAKE CITY - Ringing in the New Year should not include a visit to the hospital or behind bars for drunk driving. If you’ve been drinking during end of the year celebrations, AAA Utah will take you and your car home for free. AAA’s Tipsy Tow program is open to everyone. You do not need to be a AAA member to take advantage of this service to the community. AAA will offer the service to drinking drivers from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, December 31 to 6 a.m. January 1st, in Utah. Drivers, pote...
First Day Hikes at Utah State Parks UTAH - Utah State Parks' will kick off its official 60th Anniversary Celebrations with three First Day Hikes on Antelope Island State Park. There will also be First Day Hikes offered at Dead Horse ...
Hatch Statement on the Passing of LaVell Edwards SALT LAKE CITY - Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, issued the following statement on the passing of his friend LaVell Edwards: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my good friend, LaVell Edwards. Coa...
Gov. Herbert statement on LaVell Edwards SALT LAKE CITY - Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued the following statement following the death of former Brigham Young University Football Coach LaVell Edwards: "Jeanette and I were saddened to learn of ...
Keep Weather-Aware and Equipment-Prepared ARIZONA - With nationwide attention on the recent rescue of the Klein family and questions generated from the public, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and its Search and Rescue Unit would like ...
Recycle your Christmas Tree’s MESQUITE, Nevada - The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services is going to help you turn your tree into mulch during the Christmas Tree Recycle Program. The Department of Athletics an...
