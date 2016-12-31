SALT LAKE CITY - Ringing in the New Year should not include a visit to the hospital or behind bars for drunk driving. If you’ve been drinking during end of the year celebrations, AAA Utah will take you and your car home for free. AAA’s Tipsy Tow program is open to everyone. You do not need to be a AAA member to take advantage of this service to the community. AAA will offer the service to drinking drivers from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, December 31 to 6 a.m. January 1st, in Utah. Drivers, pote...