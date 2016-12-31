  • Cedar City |
    AAA Offers FREE Ride home on New Year's Eve, ‘Tipsy Tow’ Program Helps Keep Drinking Drivers Off Roads

    12.31.16 - 01:00 pm
    AAA Club
    SALT LAKE CITY - Ringing in the New Year should not include a visit to the hospital or behind bars for drunk driving. If you’ve been drinking during end of the year celebrations, AAA Utah will take you and your car home for free. AAA’s Tipsy Tow program is open to everyone. You do not need to be a AAA member to take advantage of this service to the community. AAA will offer the service to drinking drivers from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, December 31 to 6 a.m. January 1st, in Utah. Drivers, pote...
    by Rolayne Fairclough, AAA
    Utah Senate Requests Public Comment on Third District Court Nominee
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Kent Homberg who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Third District Court. Those who desire to comme...
    Dec 31, 2016
    full story
    Rio, Alice Galleries Seeking Exhibits from Utah Artists
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Division of Arts & Museums' Rio and Alice galleries are now accepting proposals for visual art exhibitions in September 2017-January 2018. Applications open January 1, 201...
    Dec 31, 2016
    full story
    Many ITINs Expire January 1, Renew Now to Avoid Refund Delays
    PHOENIX - Time is running out for many ITIN holders who need to file a federal income tax return in 2017 and want to avoid a long wait for a refund, according to the Internal Revenue Service. An In...
    Dec 30, 2016
    full story
    Parking change for Dixie Regional 400 East Campus starting January 1
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Beginning January 1, 2017, Dixie Regional Medical Center will lose access to park in the parking lot at about 453 South 300 East. The lot is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of...
    Dec 30, 2016
    full story
    Salt Lake City Mission to Give New Beginning to Local Homeless Families at its Annual New Year’s Day Dinner
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Mission’s Season of Hope is concluding for the year with the annual New Year’s Day Dinner which will take place on Sunday, January 1st, 2017 from 7am to 3pm at t...
    Dec 30, 2016
    full story
    Antelope Island State Park
    First Day Hikes at Utah State Parks
    UTAH - Utah State Parks' will kick off its official 60th Anniversary Celebrations with three First Day Hikes on Antelope Island State Park. There will also be First Day Hikes offered at Dead Horse ...
    Dec 30, 2016
    full story
    Lee Statement on the Passing of BYU Legend LaVell Edwards
    SALT LAKE CITY - Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) released the following statement Thursday following the death of legendary Brigham Young University football coach LaVell Edwards. "Our thoughts and prayers ar...
    Dec 29, 2016
    full story
    Hatch Statement on the Passing of LaVell Edwards
    SALT LAKE CITY - Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, issued the following statement on the passing of his friend LaVell Edwards: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my good friend, LaVell Edwards. Coa...
    Dec 29, 2016
    full story
    Gov. Herbert statement on LaVell Edwards
    SALT LAKE CITY - Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued the following statement following the death of former Brigham Young University Football Coach LaVell Edwards: "Jeanette and I were saddened to learn of ...
    Dec 29, 2016
    full story
    Hatch: Bears Ears monument "An Attack on an Entire Way of Life"
    SALT LAKE CITY - Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, issued the following statement following President Obama's decision to designate a National Monument in the Bears Ears area in southeastern Utah just 2...
    Dec 29, 2016
    full story
    BLM Announces Call for Nominations To Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board
    UTAH - The Bureau of Land Management today issued a call for public nominations to fill three positions on its national Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board. To be considered for selection, nominati...
    Dec 28, 2016
    full story
    Keep Weather-Aware and Equipment-Prepared
    ARIZONA - With nationwide attention on the recent rescue of the Klein family and questions generated from the public, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and its Search and Rescue Unit would like ...
    Dec 28, 2016
    full story
    As Markets Remain Resilient in the wake of Federal Reserve Rate Increase, Consumer outlook Closes Year on a Strong Note
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index (CAI) increased 5.1 points to 119.8 in December. The increase resulted from a more positive outlook on the economy over the next six mon...
    Dec 28, 2016
    full story
    Injured great horned owl ready for release in Cedar
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - A beautiful Great Horned Owl will be released back to the wild Wednesday December 28 at 4:00 PM Approximately 13 miles north of Cedar City Utah on the Minersville Highway. The ow...
    Dec 27, 2016
    full story
    New Year, New Name, New Jazz Garden Venue: George readies to rock through winter and into 2017
    ST GEORGE, Utah - As the New Year gets underway, George Streetfest officially becomes “Georgefest,” signaling a host of exciting changes for southern Utah’s monthly community nightlife celebration....
    Dec 27, 2016
    full story
    Grand Canyon National Park Celebrates Centennial Success, Looks Ahead to 2019
    GRAND CANYON, Arizona - As the National Park Service (NPS) prepares for a second century of service, Grand Canyon National Park celebrates the significant accomplishments of the NPS centennial cele...
    Dec 27, 2016
    full story
    Arrowhead Gallery Featured January Artists - Glen Blakley and Sherrie Warren Spinelli
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Arrowhead Gallery ETC’s current featured artists are Glen Blakley and Sherrie Warren Spinelli. Please join them for a featured artist reception Friday, January 13, from 6-8pm, 68 ...
    Dec 26, 2016
    full story
    USDA Invests $225 Million in Innovative Conservation Partnerships
    SALT LAKE CITY - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that three projects in Utah will be among the 88 high-impact projects across the country that will receive $225 million in federal fundi...
    Dec 26, 2016
    full story
    Applications Open for $10,000 Visual Arts Fellowships
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Division of Arts & Museums will award two $10,000 Visual Arts Fellowships to support the careers of professional artists who demonstrate exceptional talent and dedication....
    Dec 26, 2016
    full story
    Recycle your Christmas Tree’s
    MESQUITE, Nevada - The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services is going to help you turn your tree into mulch during the Christmas Tree Recycle Program. The Department of Athletics an...
    Dec 26, 2016
    full story
