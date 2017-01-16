  • Cedar City |
    Landscape Painting as Performance at Rio Gallery Exhibit

    01.16.17 - 09:05 am
    Levi Jackson &amp; Adam Bateman
    SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Arts & Museums presents En Plein Air: Levi Jackson & Adam Bateman, an exhibition on display at the Rio Gallery from Jan 20th through March 10th, 2017. An artist’s reception will be held on January 20th from 6-9 p.m. for Gallery Stroll. Adam Bateman and Levi Jackson, in collaboration, have made 60 paintings en plein air as a performative act, returning them to their forgotten foundation in the western landscape. Having both grown up and lived in rural areas of the West, b...
    by Josh Loftin, Utah Department of Heritage & Arts
    L to R Rhett Farrer, Jason Butikofer, Eric Packer
    Intermountain Sports Medicine Signs Three Year Contract With Southern Utah University Athletics
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Intermountain Sports Medicine, a division of Intermountain Healthcare, has signed a three year contract with Southern Utah University’s athletic department to provide a certified...
    Coconino Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew and Forest Service personnel to help mitigate the unsightly broken sleds and other trash left behind on public lands during winter recreation. photo courtesy Coconino County Sheriff’s Office
    Winter Recreation Cleanup Efforts Involve Many Resources
    FLAGSTAFF, Arizona - The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino National Forest wants citizens to be aware of the work being done by the Coconino Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew and Forest Servic...
    Pastor France Davis addresses DSU community members at last year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration.
    Dixie State University Remembers Martin Luther King Jr.
    ST GEORGE, Utah - DSU to host Third Annual MLK Jr. Commemoration and community service project. In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Dixie State University Office of the President and ...
    House Finch
    Enjoy the outdoors while watching colorful bird species at the Fourteenth Annual Winter Bird Festival in St. George, Utah
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Every January, hundreds of wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts flock to St. George, Utah, to escape the cold and shake post-holiday blues. In Southern Utah, mild winter weather rarel...
    IDPM_BLM_logo.png
    Interior Department Releases Comprehensive Roadmap to Reform Federal Coal Program
    WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released the results of a comprehensive, public review of the Nation's federal coal program. The review, bas...
    AW2D_Tuacahn_Logo.png
    2017 Season Auditions Begin at Tuacahn
    IVINS, Utah - Auditions for Tuacahn’s 2015 Broadway in the Desert season have officially begun. Through the month of January and in to February the production team of Tuacahn Center for the Arts wi...
    IKRV_Expo_Logo.jpg
    Dixie Regional Transportation Expo Tuesday, February 7th at the Dixie Convention Center
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The 2017 Dixie Regional Transportation Expo is the place to be for all who drive, walk, bike or use public transportation in Washington County. The Expo, now in its 12th year, is ...
    828U_St_George_Sports_Commission.png
    Winter 4x4 Jamboree set amid red rocks of Southern Utah for 3-day event, January 19-21
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Off road adventurers are bringing their rigs to Southwest Utah to explore the rugged and beautiful 4x4 paradise of Sand Mountain during the 3rd annual Winter 4x4 Jamboree. OHV ent...
    Clark Planetarium, Salt Lake City / Photo courtesy clarkplanetarium.org
    Space Exploration is Shaping Your World at Clark Planetarium
    SALT LAKE CITY - Space exploration, and the science behind it, shape our everyday lives, and Clark Planetarium invites the public to see these marvels up close and personal in the newest addition t...
    Zion National Park photo courtesy Amy Palmer KCSG
    Road Closure at Zion due to Large Rock and Debris Slide, No injuries occurred; road closed until further notice
    SPRINGDALE, Utah - The Zion Scenic Drive is closed just north of the Zion Lodge. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday night, a large rock and debris slide occurred just north of the Grotto covering both ...
    Andrew J. Andreasen, who will present at Dixie Forum on Tuesday, January 17
    Dixie Forum to present lecture on U.S.-China relations
    ST GEORGE, Utah - For its first installment of the Spring 2017 semester, Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series Dixie Forum will examine whether the U.S.-China relationship will continue to...
    Grand Canyon / For more information about visiting Grand Canyon National Park, visit www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit.
    Grand Canyon National Park to Waive Entrance Fees for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
    GRAND CANYON, Arizona - Grand Canyon National Park will join national park sites around the country in celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with free entrance to the park. Entrance fees will be ...
    G3TA_intermountain_healthcare.jpg
    Intermountain Healthcare Study to Improve Patient Care and Lower Costs at Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centers
    SALT LAKE CITY - A team of Intermountain researchers, led by Todd Allen, MD, was recently awarded a grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation for approximately $300,000 to study the proporti...
    I0SB_AAA_Travel.png
    Utah's Gas Price 11th Lowest in the U.S.
    SALT LAKE CITY - Utah’s average gas price increased more than any other state, $0.035. This is in sharp contrast to the relative price stability experienced in the past month. Even so, the precedin...
    A6Z2_Office_of_Attorney_General_Logo.jpg
    Utah AG Reyes Expresses Support for Utah Law Enforcement
    SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes released the following statement of support for Utah law enforcement personnel on Utah Law Enforcement Day. "We in the Utah Attorney General's Offi...
    Author - Dr Joyce H Brown
    Author Dr. Joyce Brown, President/Founder of Stress and Grief Relief To Host Support Group and Book Signing for IANDS Jan. 14, 2017 Event
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The International Association for Near Death Studies (IANDS) in partnership with local nonprofit organization Stress and Grief Relief, Inc. is pleased to announce their upcoming e...
    4H4B_Orrin_Hatch_Press_Release.png
    Hatch Meets with Interior Secretary Nominee Ryan Zinke to Discuss Bears Ears, Recommends Mike Noel for BLM Director
    WASHINGTON D.C. - Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the senior Republican in the United States Senate, issued the following statement following a meeting with Congressman Ryan Zinke, President-elect Tru...
    Janice Brooks
    Instrument Drive and Performance for MLK Jr. Day in Cedar City January 16
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Join the fun in Cedar City with ‘A Joyful Noise’ Instrument Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. Got an old instruments taking up space? Got a guitar, violin, or cla...
    C2FL_Senator_Mike_Lee.png
    Lee Introduces Local Zoning Decisions Protection Act
    WASHINGTON D.C. - Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) released the following statement Thursday after introducing the "Local Zoning Decisions Protection Act," a bill which denies all federal funding for implem...
    H35Y_Coconino_County_Sheriff_s_car.jpg
    Two Recent Winter Recreation Rescues on the San Francisco Peaks in Arizona
    ARIZONA - The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Arizona Snowbowl has conducted two search and rescue missions on the San Francisco Peaks in the last couple of days. The f...
