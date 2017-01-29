SALT LAKE CITY - Collect, a collaboration between the Utah Division of Arts & Museums and the Salt Lake County Public Art Program, exhibits the recent and contemporary art acquisitions of both agencies. Hosted in the state-owned Alice Gallery (617 E. South Temple), Collect is a collaboration that highlights works from the two collections, including many that have never been shown publicly. Collect will be on display from January 20th to March 3rd. A public reception will be held February 17th...
Free Tax Help Coming Soon for Utahns PHOENIX - The “Earn It, Keep It, Save It” coalition, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the IRS are offering free tax preparation to Utah residents for both federal and Utah Sta...
2017 Season Auditions Begin at Tuacahn IVINS, Utah - Auditions for Tuacahn’s 2015 Broadway in the Desert season have officially begun. Through the month of January and in to February the production team of Tuacahn Center for the Arts wi...
Learning from the Tragedy in The Laramie Project CEDAR CITY, Utah - The SUU Department of Theatre Arts and Dance is performing The Laramie Project on January 26, 30 and February 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on January 28 at 2 p.m. All perform...
Jan 25, 2017 | 0 | 22 |
by
Ashley H Pollock, Public Relations & Information Coordinator Kcsg Television
IRS Asks, Who Will Prepare Your Tax Return? PHOENIX - As the start of tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers to start thinking about who will prepare their 2016 federal tax return. The IRS will begi...