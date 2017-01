Robin Mueller with her Best of Show winning Photograph slideshow

ST GEORGE, Utah - The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of its winter show, “Winter Delight”. Best of Show – Robin Mueller for Pathway into Rain Forest” - Photography First Place – Ernest Webb for “Five Oil Lamps” - Photography Second Place – Pamela Bird for “Our Lady of Compassion” Third Place – Vicky Walker for “Waiting” - Oil Honorable Mentions: Diane Graebner for “Northern February” - Acrylic, Brian Lewis for “Ancient Juniper – Brooch”, John Mangels for “Winter in...