

VP Doug Dennis slideshow

ST GEORGE, Utah - Town & Country Bank has announced the recent hiring of loan officers Doug Dennis and Jimmy Lindell. Mr. Dennis joins the bank as a vice president in the bank’s Sandy-based Northern Utah lending division. A banker since 1986, he has many longstanding customer relationships, and has consistently been a top loan originator at various financial institutions. Mr. Dennis is exceptionally proficient in underwriting Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, an activity that continu...