    Skilled Lenders Join Town & Country Bank

    02.03.17 - 04:05 pm
    VP Doug Dennis
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Town & Country Bank has announced the recent hiring of loan officers Doug Dennis and Jimmy Lindell. Mr. Dennis joins the bank as a vice president in the bank’s Sandy-based Northern Utah lending division. A banker since 1986, he has many longstanding customer relationships, and has consistently been a top loan originator at various financial institutions. Mr. Dennis is exceptionally proficient in underwriting Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, an activity that continu...
    by Elsa Picklesimer, Executive Assistant Town & Country Bank
    Southern Utah University music students
    Crooning with the Songs of Cole Porter at SUU
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - The Department of Music at Southern Utah University continues the Great American Songbook Series this spring semester with their first performance on Tuesday, February 7th. Ticke...
    JI66_Memories_Matter.jpg
    Memory Matters Utah / Nevada (Formerly the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society)
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Memory Matters Utah / Nevada (Formerly the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society) was Founded on March 23, 2012, Memory Matters Utah / Nevada meets the growing needs of the senior popula...
    KI5K_Cedar_City_Utah_Temple.jpg
    Dedication Dates Announced for the Cedar City Temple
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - The free public open house for the Cedar City Utah Temple will begin on Friday, October 27 2017, and continue through Saturday, November 18, 2017, except for the Sundays of Octob...
    CF8L_AAA.png
    Twenty-Three Well Known Utah Establishments Make Exclusive 2017 List
    SALT LAKE CITY - AAA Utah has announced the coveted AAA Five Diamond and AAA Four Diamond Awards for 2017. Twenty-three Utah lodgings and restaurants, including one new recipient, have been selecte...
    photo by Lynn Chamberlain, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
    Shed Antler Closure Expanded Statewide in Utah
    UTAH - Effective immediately, you cannot gather shed deer, elk or moose antlers in Utah until April 1. On February 2, Division of Wildlife Resources Director Greg Sheehan signed an emergency order....
    Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, met with President Trump at the White House today to discuss U.S. trade policy. Photo: Bloomberg/Getty
    Meeting with President Trump at the White House, Senator Hatch plots path forward on trade
    Washington, D.C.—Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, met with President Trump at the White House today to discuss U.S. trade policy. Opening the meeting, Pres...
    Dixie State University students study on campus. The American Association of University Women is offering $37,000 in scholarships to current and prospective Dixie State students for the 2017-18 academic year. Photo courtesy of Dixie State University
    AAUW provides scholarships to help women attend Dixie State University
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Current and prospective Dixie State University students will benefit from $37,000 in scholarship funds that the American Association of University Women raised for the 2017-18 aca...
    M93_IRS_Logo.jpg
    IRS Warns W-2 Scam Targeting Payroll, Human Resource Departments is Back
    PHOENIX - The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry today renewed their warning about an email scam that uses a corporate officer’s name to request employee Forms W-2 fr...
    3QOJ_National_Park_Service_logo.jpg
    Grand Canyon National Park Annual Passes Available for 2017
    Grand Canyon, Arizona - Grand Canyon National Park annual passes are available for purchase for 2017. This annual pass provides free entrance for a year exclusively to Grand Canyon National Park. E...
    Mother by Brian Hoover
    SUU’s Art & Design Faculty Exhibit Now Open at SUMA
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - SUU’s faculty in the Department of Art & Design continue to shatter this old adage, “those who can’t do, teach”, with this year’s Art & Design Faculty Exhibit. The exhibit is on ...
    Snow Canyon State Park
    60 Miles for 60 Years Challenge, Snow Canyon State Park
    IVINS, Utah - In celebration of the Utah State Park system's 60th anniversary, Snow Canyon State Park is excited to launch their 60 Miles for 60 Years Challenge. Beginning on January 23, 2017, and ...
    James Madison Elementary 5th grade students attended the Junior Achievement of Utah’s Biz Town at Discovery Gateway in Salt Lake City
    James Madison's Fifth Grade gets "Real World" in Junior Achievement of Utah's Biz Town
    ODGEN, Utah - More than 70 James Madison Elementary 5th grade students attended the Junior Achievement of Utah’s Biz Town at Discovery Gateway in Salt Lake City. Biz Town is a fully interactive, si...
    4XH8_Black_History_Month.jpg
    Black History Month Celebrated at SUU in Cedar
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Established in 1926 as a week-long festivity coinciding with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, the annual event transformed in the 1960s to a month-long ce...
    Marvick-Selfie
    Un-Selfies: The Dissolution of Identity in 20th and 21st Century Art
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - On Thursday, February 2nd at 11:30 a.m. Dr. Andrew Marvick will be delivering Southern Utah University’s annual Distinguished Faculty Lecture which he has entitled, “Un-Selfies: ...
    5MA1_Flu_shots.jpg
    Flu activity continues to increase in Clark County
    LAS VEGAS - The Southern Nevada Health District continues to report increased flu activity in Clark County. Since October, there have been a total of 238 confirmed influenza cases with one reported...
    5R46_UNA.jpg
    UNA Southern Utah Features Vital Education to Nonprofits
    ST GEORGE, Utah - On Thursday, February 9th, 2017 the Utah Nonprofits Association (UNA), will host the first of three workshop training sessions focused on Board Governance. The session is part of ...
    5DFZ_UDOT.png
    UDOT Provides Passage Under I-15 , opens Thursday February 2
    ST GEORGE, Utah - A project to construct additional lanes on Interstate 15 between exits 8 and 10 with an associated underpass connecting local streets is nearing completion. Major construction wor...
    Jeff Morby
    Dixie Foundation Under New Leadership
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Dixie Foundation Board announced that after 12 years at the helm, Randy Wilkinson has stepped down as president of the Dixie Foundation board. Wilkinson was recently called to...
    EDSK_Utah_Division_of_Arts___Museums.jpg
    Utah Division of Arts & Museums Seeks Nominations for Arts Leaders
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Division of Arts & Museums seeks nominations for the 2017 Governor's Leadership in the Arts Awards. Four awards are given annually in conjunction with Utah Arts and Museum...
    CG3B_BLM_logo.png
    BLM requests public’s assistance in preserving cultural resources for current and future generations of Americans
    ST GEORGE, Utah - BLM Arizona manages some of the most significant and best preserved prehistoric and historic archaeological sites in the American Southwest. On the Arizona Strip, the human storie...
