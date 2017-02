Dr. Sylvia Torti, who will present at Dixie State University’s Dixie Forum on Tuesday, February 7 slideshow

ST GEORGE, Utah - Dr. Sylvia Torti, Dean of the Honors College at the University of Utah, will present on how studying birds has benefited neuroscientific development as part of Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series Dixie Forum. Torti’s presentation, “Language and Love in a Birdsong Laboratory,” will take place at noon on Tuesday, February 7, in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend....