    Southern Utah University Earns National Recognition as College of Distinction

    01.25.17 - 02:05 pm
    SUU Bell Tower
    SUU Bell Tower
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Innovative application of high impact educational practices at Southern Utah University earned the school recognition among the nation’s Colleges of Distinction. SUU is the only public university in Utah named with this prestigious designation. With world-class experiential learning, unique undergraduate research opportunities and a personalized learning environment, SUU students earn college credit along with valuable life experience and transferable skills. True to the Un...
    by Nikki Koontz, Assistant Director Of Marketing Communication
    Learning from the Tragedy in The Laramie Project
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - The SUU Department of Theatre Arts and Dance is performing The Laramie Project on January 26, 30 and February 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on January 28 at 2 p.m. All perform...
    IRS Asks, Who Will Prepare Your Tax Return?
    PHOENIX - As the start of tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers to start thinking about who will prepare their 2016 federal tax return. The IRS will begi...
    This is a Painting from a past Southern Utah Art Guild show that represents the theme - “Winter Delight”. “Zion Splendor” an oil painting by Kirk Parkinson.
    The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its Winter Art Show Jan 11 through February 25
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its Winter Art Show that will run from January 11th through February 25th in the Red Cliff Gallery. The show theme is “Winter Delig...
    Composition Conjuring Brings Musical Premieres to SUU
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Two highly decorated musical artists, composer George Gianopoulos and soprano Kathleen Roland Silverstein, will join Southern Utah University’s Associate Professor of Music, Dr. ...
    Family Plan Makes a Difference in Disasters, AAA Offers Suggestions for Keeping Loved Ones Safe
    SALT LAKE CITY - While it’s impossible to predict exactly when a disaster may strike, taking time to plan ahead can help your family prepare for the unexpected, and help ensure their safety at home...
    Shanoah and Sileon (Tony) Murray
    Give a hand in voting Utah's own Shanoah and Sileon (Tony) Murray to the top
    SALT LAKE CITY - Shanoah and Sileon (Tony) Murray have been afforded an AMAZING opportunity to compete for the 2016 Entertainer of the Year. This journey began here at Hill Air Force Base, Utah whe...
    DOCUTAH@TheELECTRIC Launches 2017 Documentary Screenings with Rebels Forever; The Story of Hall of Fame Football Coach Sark Arslanian
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Arslanian Family Joins Director/Editor Phil Tuckett for Free Memorial Screening on January 27. DOCUTAH@TheELECTRIC kicks off its second season of monthly documentary screenings on...
    Salt Lake City Mission is Helping Women in Poverty Receive Critical Hygiene Items
    SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake City Mission, in collaboration with Rock and Wrap It Up!, an award-winning anti-poverty think tank, is kicking off its second annual Mardi Bra. Mardi Bra is an initiative...
    Wood Duck
    Fourteenth Annual Winter Bird Festival in St. George Starts January 26
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Every January, hundreds of wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts flock to St. George, Utah, to escape the cold and shake post-holiday blues. In Southern Utah, mild winter weather rarel...
    Utah Board of Oil, Gas, and Mining Hearing Scheduled
    SALT LAKE CITY - A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in the auditorium of the Department of Natural Resources located at 1594 West North Temple in Salt Lake City. The meeti...
    Advice for Keeping Those Resolutions even after a month
    SALT LAKE CITY - About four in 10 of us make New Year's resolutions, but only a tiny fraction actually keep them. The top pledges center around health: losing weight, eating better, exercising more...
    Glen Canyon Dam
    Glen Canyon Releases Off-Road Management Plan
    PAGE, Arizona - The National Park Service announced last Friday the release of the Off-Road Vehicle Management Plan and Final Environmental Impact Statement for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area...
    Assistance League® of Southern Utah To Host Annual Spring Benefit Dinner & Auction February 11
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Assistance League of Southern Utah will host their annual fundraising event, the 2017 Annual Spring Benefit Dinner and Auction on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 5:30 PM. The e...
    Robin Mueller with her Best of Show winning Photograph
    The Southern Utah Art Guild Announces the Winners of Its Winter Show, “Winter Delight”
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of its winter show, “Winter Delight”. Best of Show – Robin Mueller for Pathway into Rain Forest” - Photography First...
    Five Women Wearing the Same Dress Takes the Stage at SUU
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - The SUU Department of Theatre Arts and Dance is presenting Five Women Wearing the Same Dress on January 25, 27, 28 and February 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on February 4 at 2 p...
    IRS Opens Filing Season on January 23
    PHOENIX - The Internal Revenue Service and partners from the states and tax industry today reminded taxpayers that the nation's 2017 individual income tax filing season opens January 23. The IRS ex...
    Someone cut through a fence and removed approximately 100 feet of copper wiring at the substation. Crews had to shut down the substation to prevent more damage, repair equipment and to avoid the risk of being injured. Photo courtesy Rocky Mountain Power
    Rocky Mountain Power offers $5,000 reward to catch San Juan County copper thieves
    SALT LAKE CITY - Rocky Mountain Power is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons who stole copper at a substation in La Sal, Utah. The theft on D...
    39R3_Utah_Division_of_Arts___Museums.jpg
    Utah Division of Arts & Museums Seeks Nominations for Arts Leaders
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Division of Arts & Museums seeks nominations for the 2017 Governor's Leadership in the Arts Awards. Four awards are given annually in conjunction with Utah Arts and Museum...
