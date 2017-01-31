  • Cedar City |
    Utah Division of Arts & Museums Seeks Nominations for Arts Leaders

    01.31.17 - 10:15 am
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Division of Arts & Museums seeks nominations for the 2017 Governor's Leadership in the Arts Awards. Four awards are given annually in conjunction with Utah Arts and Museums' Mountain West Arts Conference. This year the conference will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City. Established in 1980, the Governor's Awards in the Arts recognize individuals and organizations that make outstanding contributions to the cult...
    by Josh Loftin, Utah Department of Heritage & Arts
    BLM requests public’s assistance in preserving cultural resources for current and future generations of Americans
    ST GEORGE, Utah - BLM Arizona manages some of the most significant and best preserved prehistoric and historic archaeological sites in the American Southwest. On the Arizona Strip, the human storie...
    Arrowhead Elementary School Dual Language Thank You Card
    Assistance League® of Southern Utah To Host Annual Spring Benefit Dinner & Auction February 11
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Assistance League of Southern Utah will host their annual fundraising event, the 2017 Annual Spring Benefit Dinner and Auction on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 5:30 PM. The e...
    Dixie Regional Transportation Expo on Tuesday, February 7th and its a FREE Community Event
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The 2017 Dixie Regional Transportation Expo is the place to be for all who drive, walk, bike or use public transportation in Washington County. The Expo, now in its 12th year, is ...
    IRS Warns of Two-Stage E-mail Scheme Targeting Tax Professionals
    PHOENIX - The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and tax industry leaders today warned tax professionals to be alert to an email scam from cybercriminals posing as clients soliciting thei...
    Alice Gallery Exhibit Showcases Utah, Salt Lake County Arts Collections
    SALT LAKE CITY - Collect, a collaboration between the Utah Division of Arts & Museums and the Salt Lake County Public Art Program, exhibits the recent and contemporary art acquisitions of both agen...
    NFPA and State Farm announce launch of project funding award application period for 2017 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day
    UTAH - Every year, brush, grass and forest fires burn across the U.S., and more people are living where wildfires are a real risk. It's not a matter of if it will happen, but when will a community ...
    Free Tax Help Coming Soon for Utahns
    PHOENIX - The “Earn It, Keep It, Save It” coalition, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the IRS are offering free tax preparation to Utah residents for both federal and Utah Sta...
    Flood Insurance: Extra Coverage Might Be Needed No Matter Where You Live
    SALT LAKE CITY - As residents continue to be affected by the heavy rain storms this winter season, AAA reminds home and property owners to take steps now to prepare for the threat of a subsequent f...
    2017 Season Auditions Begin at Tuacahn
    IVINS, Utah - Auditions for Tuacahn’s 2015 Broadway in the Desert season have officially begun. Through the month of January and in to February the production team of Tuacahn Center for the Arts wi...
    Valentine's Day Card Drive to thank and honor our Utah Veterans
    SALT LAKE CITY / ST GEORGE - Congressman Chris Stewart (R-Utah) is hosting a Valentine's Day Card Drive to thank and honor our Utah veterans. Utahns are invited to mail or drop off Valentine's Day ...
    The Southern Utah Art Guild Announces the Winners of Its Winter Show, “Winter Delight”
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of its winter show, “Winter Delight”. Best of Show – Robin Mueller for Pathway into Rain Forest” - Photography First...
    New space engineering dome show, "To Space and Back" at the Clark Planetarium
    SALT LAKE CITY - Space exploration, and the science behind it, shape our everyday lives, and Clark Planetarium invites the public to see these marvels up close and personal in the newest addition t...
    2017 Scout Expo February 11 at the Dixie Center in St George
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The 2017 Dixie Scout Expo ticket sales kicked off this week with a great deal of excitement. The Expo is being held on Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Di...
    Southern Utah University Earns National Recognition as College of Distinction
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Innovative application of high impact educational practices at Southern Utah University earned the school recognition among the nation’s Colleges of Distinction. SUU is the only ...
    Learning from the Tragedy in The Laramie Project
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - The SUU Department of Theatre Arts and Dance is performing The Laramie Project on January 26, 30 and February 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on January 28 at 2 p.m. All perform...
    IRS Asks, Who Will Prepare Your Tax Return?
    PHOENIX - As the start of tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers to start thinking about who will prepare their 2016 federal tax return. The IRS will begi...
    The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its Winter Art Show Jan 11 through February 25
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its Winter Art Show that will run from January 11th through February 25th in the Red Cliff Gallery. The show theme is “Winter Delig...
    Composition Conjuring Brings Musical Premieres to SUU
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Two highly decorated musical artists, composer George Gianopoulos and soprano Kathleen Roland Silverstein, will join Southern Utah University’s Associate Professor of Music, Dr. ...
    Family Plan Makes a Difference in Disasters, AAA Offers Suggestions for Keeping Loved Ones Safe
    SALT LAKE CITY - While it’s impossible to predict exactly when a disaster may strike, taking time to plan ahead can help your family prepare for the unexpected, and help ensure their safety at home...
    Give a hand in voting Utah's own Shanoah and Sileon (Tony) Murray to the top
    SALT LAKE CITY - Shanoah and Sileon (Tony) Murray have been afforded an AMAZING opportunity to compete for the 2016 Entertainer of the Year. This journey began here at Hill Air Force Base, Utah whe...
