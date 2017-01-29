  • Cedar City |
    Alice Gallery Exhibit Showcases Utah, Salt Lake County Arts Collections

    01.29.17 - 10:10 am
    Ruby Chacon, Aztlan, 2012, Acrylic on canvas
    SALT LAKE CITY - Collect, a collaboration between the Utah Division of Arts & Museums and the Salt Lake County Public Art Program, exhibits the recent and contemporary art acquisitions of both agencies. Hosted in the state-owned Alice Gallery (617 E. South Temple), Collect is a collaboration that highlights works from the two collections, including many that have never been shown publicly. Collect will be on display from January 20th to March 3rd. A public reception will be held February 17th...
    by Josh Loftin, Utah Department of Heritage & Arts
    1FUL_National_Fire_Protection_Association.jpg
    NFPA and State Farm announce launch of project funding award application period for 2017 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day
    UTAH - Every year, brush, grass and forest fires burn across the U.S., and more people are living where wildfires are a real risk. It's not a matter of if it will happen, but when will a community ...
    3IKK_IRS_Logo.jpg
    Free Tax Help Coming Soon for Utahns
    PHOENIX - The “Earn It, Keep It, Save It” coalition, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the IRS are offering free tax preparation to Utah residents for both federal and Utah Sta...
    St. George firemen release water by knocking holes in a wall around home where the ground floor and carports had filled with water from flooding caused from a heavy rain Sunday afternoon July 15, 2012. (KCSG photo/Troy Hoskins)
    Flood Insurance: Extra Coverage Might Be Needed No Matter Where You Live
    SALT LAKE CITY - As residents continue to be affected by the heavy rain storms this winter season, AAA reminds home and property owners to take steps now to prepare for the threat of a subsequent f...
    3BCS_Tuacahn_auditions.jpg
    2017 Season Auditions Begin at Tuacahn
    IVINS, Utah - Auditions for Tuacahn’s 2015 Broadway in the Desert season have officially begun. Through the month of January and in to February the production team of Tuacahn Center for the Arts wi...
    Valentines for Veterans / Visit Stewart.house.gov/ValentinesForVeterans
    Valentine's Day Card Drive to thank and honor our Utah Veterans
    SALT LAKE CITY / ST GEORGE - Congressman Chris Stewart (R-Utah) is hosting a Valentine's Day Card Drive to thank and honor our Utah veterans. Utahns are invited to mail or drop off Valentine's Day ...
    JR8Q_So_Utah_Art_Guild.jpg
    The Southern Utah Art Guild Announces the Winners of Its Winter Show, “Winter Delight”
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of its winter show, “Winter Delight”. Best of Show – Robin Mueller for Pathway into Rain Forest” - Photography First...
    Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City
    New space engineering dome show, "To Space and Back" at the Clark Planetarium
    SALT LAKE CITY - Space exploration, and the science behind it, shape our everyday lives, and Clark Planetarium invites the public to see these marvels up close and personal in the newest addition t...
    9OM2_Boy_Scouts_of_America.jpg
    2017 Scout Expo February 11 at the Dixie Center in St George
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The 2017 Dixie Scout Expo ticket sales kicked off this week with a great deal of excitement. The Expo is being held on Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Di...
    SUU Bell Tower
    Southern Utah University Earns National Recognition as College of Distinction
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Innovative application of high impact educational practices at Southern Utah University earned the school recognition among the nation’s Colleges of Distinction. SUU is the only ...
    JH41_Laramie_Project_Draft.jpg
    Learning from the Tragedy in The Laramie Project
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - The SUU Department of Theatre Arts and Dance is performing The Laramie Project on January 26, 30 and February 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on January 28 at 2 p.m. All perform...
    JX4U_IRS_Logo.jpg
    IRS Asks, Who Will Prepare Your Tax Return?
    PHOENIX - As the start of tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers to start thinking about who will prepare their 2016 federal tax return. The IRS will begi...
    This is a Painting from a past Southern Utah Art Guild show that represents the theme - “Winter Delight”. “Zion Splendor” an oil painting by Kirk Parkinson.
    The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its Winter Art Show Jan 11 through February 25
    ST GEORGE, Utah - The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its Winter Art Show that will run from January 11th through February 25th in the Red Cliff Gallery. The show theme is “Winter Delig...
    3ESE_SUU_logo.png
    Composition Conjuring Brings Musical Premieres to SUU
    CEDAR CITY, Utah - Two highly decorated musical artists, composer George Gianopoulos and soprano Kathleen Roland Silverstein, will join Southern Utah University’s Associate Professor of Music, Dr. ...
    GF1Q_AAA.png
    Family Plan Makes a Difference in Disasters, AAA Offers Suggestions for Keeping Loved Ones Safe
    SALT LAKE CITY - While it’s impossible to predict exactly when a disaster may strike, taking time to plan ahead can help your family prepare for the unexpected, and help ensure their safety at home...
    Shanoah and Sileon (Tony) Murray
    Give a hand in voting Utah's own Shanoah and Sileon (Tony) Murray to the top
    SALT LAKE CITY - Shanoah and Sileon (Tony) Murray have been afforded an AMAZING opportunity to compete for the 2016 Entertainer of the Year. This journey began here at Hill Air Force Base, Utah whe...
    1ILS_docUtah_at_the_electric.png
    DOCUTAH@TheELECTRIC Launches 2017 Documentary Screenings with Rebels Forever; The Story of Hall of Fame Football Coach Sark Arslanian
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Arslanian Family Joins Director/Editor Phil Tuckett for Free Memorial Screening on January 27. DOCUTAH@TheELECTRIC kicks off its second season of monthly documentary screenings on...
    18HS_Salt_Lake_Mission_banner.png
    Salt Lake City Mission is Helping Women in Poverty Receive Critical Hygiene Items
    SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake City Mission, in collaboration with Rock and Wrap It Up!, an award-winning anti-poverty think tank, is kicking off its second annual Mardi Bra. Mardi Bra is an initiative...
    Wood Duck
    Fourteenth Annual Winter Bird Festival in St. George Starts January 26
    ST GEORGE, Utah - Every January, hundreds of wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts flock to St. George, Utah, to escape the cold and shake post-holiday blues. In Southern Utah, mild winter weather rarel...
    9NGR_DNR_Utah_Coal_Program.jpg
    Utah Board of Oil, Gas, and Mining Hearing Scheduled
    SALT LAKE CITY - A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in the auditorium of the Department of Natural Resources located at 1594 West North Temple in Salt Lake City. The meeti...
    C7HV_New_Years_Resolutions.jpg
    Advice for Keeping Those Resolutions even after a month
    SALT LAKE CITY - About four in 10 of us make New Year's resolutions, but only a tiny fraction actually keep them. The top pledges center around health: losing weight, eating better, exercising more...
